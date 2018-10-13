United Way’s Red Feather Ball Honors Volentine Family Foundation for Service, Generosity

Supporters gather for dinner, dancing and more at 22nd annual fundraiser to benefit United Way's youth education programs

Andrew Firestone is assisted in the paddle raise by Isla Vista School student Insharah Zeb, who has participated in United Way-funded programs at her school. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

United Way of Santa Barbara County president and CEO Steve Ortiz, left, with Claudette and Conrad Sabiron, representing the Volentine Family Foundation, recipient of the 2018 Abercrombie Community Excellence Award. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Following a coral sunset theme, the United Way of Santa Barbara County’s 22nd annual Red Feather Ball featured wine, cocktails, curated silent and live auctions, a fall-hued dinner, live music by The Spare Keys, and dancing.

After a social hour on the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club patio overlooking the ocean, enjoying the high tide waves, active surfers and a colorful sunset, guests convened in the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore’s Coral Casino Ballroom for the sit-down dinner.

Through this annual event, United Way of Santa Barbara County supports its youth education programs, including the award-winning Fun in the Sun summer enrichment program and the United for Literacy initiative to increase literacy skills and on-time graduation rates.

This year, United Way honored the Volentine Family Foundation as the 2018 Abercrombie Community Excellence Award recipient for outstanding service and generosity in the Santa Barbara community. The foundation was represented by Claudette and Conrad Sabiron.

“The Volentine Family Foundation has changed the lives of many thousands of children and families through their support of United Way and other community organizations,” United Way of Santa Barbara County president and CEO Steve Ortiz said.

“The foundation has transformed the lives of children and families participating in UWSBC’s Fun in the Sun and United for Literacy through their support. We’re so proud to recognize their generosity.”

Established in 1988 by late husband and wife Myatt and Genevieve Volentine, the foundation supports educational and vocational scholarships, youth services, rehabilitation, and transitional services and activities that foster a stronger community.

The Volentines retired in Santa Barbara in 1962 but remained active in business and charitable and community organizations, including United Way, for which they donated nearly $500,000 during the past 15 years. They died in 2001 and 2002, respectively. Their business ventures included the acquisition of several shopping centers in the area.

Top event sponsors included Aera Energy, City National Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Mosher Foundation, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Advisors, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Maryan Schall and many others.

Andrew Firestone did a great job of bringing in funds through a paddle raise at the event. At one point, he was assisted by student Insharah Zeb of Isla Vista School. Zeb has participated in United Way-funded programs at her school.

“I served on the board as treasurer for a decade,” United Way board chairman Rick Scott told Noozhawk. “I thought the only way to get out of being treasurer was to serve as chairman.

“Funds raised tonight will help us to build our program. We want to give every child a chance to have a better life though education.”

Click here for more information about United Way, or email [email protected] or call 805.965.8591. Click here to make an online donation.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected].