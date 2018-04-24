Red Flag Fire Warning Issued for South Coast

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and mountain areas due to dry, hot and gusty weather conditions that are expected to pick up steam early Wednesday.

A red flag warning, beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday and in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday, has been issued amid critical fire weather conditions.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to peak in the mid-80s in the mountain areas, with a high of 77 in Santa Barbara, according to Todd Hall, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service Oxnard office.

Gusty northwest winds — up to 45 mph in the mountain areas — and relative low humidity are likely to envelop the area through Thursday morning, with the greatest risk for any potential fire spread Wednesday afternoon and overnight, Hall said.

“Certainly if you do light a fire, make sure that it is put out well,” he said.

In anticipation of the red flag warning, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has increased its staffing levels, with three additional engines, one dozer and one battalion chief, said Capt. David Sadecki.

The Montecito Fire Protection District has also upped its staffing, bringing in an extra Type 3 Brush engine, two hand crews and one additional dispatcher. The district has activated MERRAG, its network of trained emergency response volunteers who work and live in the Montecito area.

County fire offers several precautions for citizens to take while under a red flag warning.

According to the agency’s website, residents should:

» Report any sign of smoke immediately to your local fire department by calling 9-1-1 (if you call 9-1-1 from your cell phone, you must know your location).

» Use extreme caution when operating spark of flame producing machinery in hazardous grass or brush areas.

» Have an evacuation plan in place and identify two exit routes from your neighborhood. If you are asked to evacuate by fire or law enforcement officials, do so immediately.

» Report any suspicious persons or vehicles to law enforcement.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.