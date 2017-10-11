Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:05 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Red Flag Fire Weather Warning Issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 11, 2017 | 6:45 p.m.

With firefighting resources stretched to the limit by wildfires burning across California, officials in Santa Barbara County are bracing for critical fire weather conditions over the next few days.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the county’s South Coast from 8 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

“During the day on Thursday, northerly winds will increase and remain at moderate levels Thursday evening through Saturday morning,” according to the warning. “Wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph are expected across the Santa Ynez range and adjacent coastal foothills.

“As the winds increase, very dry air will filter into the area with widespread relative humidity in the teens and single digits through the period with very poor recovery overnight.”

After sending crews to fight major wildfires in Northern and Southern California, Santa Barbara County agencies are already at maximum draw-down for firefighting resources, according to Mike Eliason, a County Fire Department spokesman.

During the Red Flag period, the county will staff two additional engines and an extra water tender, Eliason said.

Also, a hand crew, a bulldozer and a duty officer will be on a 24-hour cycle until further notice.

Highs Thursday through Sunday are expected in the high 70s and low 80s, with warmer temperatures inland.

Overnight lows should be in the upper-40s.

A cooling trend is expected starting Tuesday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

