Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:38 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Red Flag Warning Extended but Cooler Weather on the Way

Temperatures in the 70s are expected through the weekend

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo 4:53 p.m. | June 20, 2013 | 1:23 p.m.

The warm, windy conditions seen across the area Thursday — prompting a wind advisory and red flag warning — are expected to weaken and cool off a bit by Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service on Thursday extended a red flag warning for Santa Barbara County’s mountain areas through 9 a.m. Friday, and issued a wind advisory for the South Coast through 3 a.m. Friday.

A red flag warning, which began at 6 a.m. Wednesday and was supposed to expire at 10 a.m. Thursday, was extended amid critical fire-weather conditions.

Gusty northwest winds — up to 50 mph in the mountain areas — and relative low humidity were expected to envelop the area through Friday morning, prompting the Santa Barbara County Fire Department to increase its staffing levels, according to Capt. David Sadecki.

Three additional fire engines, one bulldozer, one water tender and one battalion chief were made available throughout the Santa Barbara County area.

The 80-degree temperatures seen on the South Coast Thursday will dip slightly into the upper 70s on Friday and the lower 70s on Saturday, said Kathy Hoxsie, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

Hoxsie said cooler temperatures will bring lighter winds — this time from the northeast instead of the northwest.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be the coolest days, when the marine layer will remain late into the day with temperatures in the upper 60s.

The heat reprieve will be short-lived, however.

“We’re going to warm back up probably into the low 80s by the end of next week,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 