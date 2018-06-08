Red Flag Warning Issued Ahead of Hot, Dry, Windy Weekend Weather

Hot, dry and windy conditions expected over the weekend for Santa Barbara County’s mountains and South Coast have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for fire-weather danger.

The warning will be in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters are calling for north winds of 25-40 mph, with gusts to 60 mph.

The winds, the result of a strong low-pressure system off the California coast, are expected to peak Saturday night, according to Stuart Seto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The blustery conditions will be accompanied by low relative humidity — potentially dropping down to around 15 percent, Seto said.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will be shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Daytime highs in Santa Barbara Saturday and Sunday are expected in the upper 80s, dropping to the lower 80s on Monday, and into the mid-70s through Wednesday, Seto said.

Cooler conditions are expected in the North County, with highs in the 70s in Santa Maria, and in the 80s in the Santa Ynez Valley.

With people likely headed to the beaches to avoid the heat, Seto warned that there is an increased chance of dangerous riptide, in additional high surf expected at beaches in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is increasing staffing beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni, adding a hand crew, two bulldozers and a water tender.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will be voluntarily closed for the duration of the Red Flag Warning to reduce traffic in Mission Canyon.

Click here for the latest forecast.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.