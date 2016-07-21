Red Flag Warning Issued for Santa Barbara County, Santa Ynez Range

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Santa Barbara County South Coast and Mountains (zones CAZ 239 and CAZ252) in effect from 3 p.m. Friday, July 22, to midnight Saturday, July 23, 2016.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can create extreme fire behavior.

The red flag warning has been issued for gusty winds and very low relative humidity.

» Winds: NORTH 20-30 MPH with gusts of 40-50 MPH late Friday afternoon through late Friday night, becoming 10-20 MPH with gusts of 30 MPH Saturday. The strongest winds will occur through and below passes and canyons along the Santa Ynez Range.

» Relative humidity: 5-15 percent with very poor overnight recovery. Minimum relative humidity values will occur during the late afternoon and evening for wind-prone areas along the Santa Ynez Range.

» Impacts: The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, hot temperatures and dry fuels will likely bring critical fire weather conditions.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.