Red Flag Warning Issued for Santa Barbara County, Santa Ynez Range

By Capt. Dave Zaniboni for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | July 21, 2016 | 4:35 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Santa Barbara County South Coast and Mountains (zones CAZ 239 and CAZ252) in effect from 3 p.m. Friday, July 22, to midnight Saturday, July 23, 2016.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can create extreme fire behavior.

The red flag warning has been issued for gusty winds and very low relative humidity.

» Winds: NORTH 20-30 MPH with gusts of 40-50 MPH late Friday afternoon through late Friday night, becoming 10-20 MPH with gusts of 30 MPH Saturday. The strongest winds will occur through and below passes and canyons along the Santa Ynez Range.

» Relative humidity: 5-15 percent with very poor overnight recovery. Minimum relative humidity values will occur during the late afternoon and evening for wind-prone areas along the Santa Ynez Range.

» Impacts: The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, hot temperatures and dry fuels will likely bring critical fire weather conditions.

Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
