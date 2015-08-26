Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:14 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Red Flag Warning PSA from SB County Fire Department

By Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department | August 26, 2015 | 8:47 a.m.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will occur soon. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds residents that a Red Flag Warning is a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures that can create extreme fire behavior.

Red flag warnings are issued by the National Weather Service usually 24 hours in advance of a red flag event.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management has partnered with local fire officials to create a text messaging system for local residents when a red flag warning is issued in Santa Barbara County.

Residents can simply text the word "redflag" to 888777. By receiving the message from emergency officials, residents in the high fire-hazard areas can increase their awareness and vigilance.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds residents that as a result of the issuance of a red flag warning, citizens should take appropriate precautions that include, but are not limited to the following: 

» Report any sign of smoke immediately to your local fire department by calling 911 (if you call 911 from your cell phone, you must know your location).

» Use extreme caution when operating spark or flame producing machinery in hazardous grass or brush areas.

» Have an evacuation plan in place and identify two exit routes from your neighborhood. If you are asked to evacuate by fire or law enforcement officials, do so immediately.

» Report any suspicious persons or vehicles to law enforcement.

For more information about red flag warnings, please visit www.sbcfire.com.

— Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 