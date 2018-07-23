Monday, July 23 , 2018, 11:50 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Red Flag Warning Issued for Santa Barbara South Coast During This Week’s Heat Wave

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 23, 2018 | 8:47 p.m.

Less than three weeks after the Holiday Fire destroyed Goleta homes during a heat wave, firefighters are bracing for critical fire weather conditions through Thursday. 

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the South Coast from 3 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Thursday, with temperatures expected in the high 90s up to 105 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued through 8 p.m. Thursday for the South Coast, and heat advisories were issued for the rest of Santa Barbara County. 

A Red Flag Warning means that a combination of strong winds, hot temperatures, and very low relative humidity are predicted, which can contribute to extreme fire danger and/or fire behavior.

This week, the National Weather Service predicts winds of 20 miles per hour to 40 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. 

Winds are expected to be the strongest in the Santa Ynez mountains in the San Marcos Pass area, during the late afternoon and overnight hours.

Meanwhile, the California Independent System Operator Corporation has issued a statewide Flex Alert that calls for voluntary electricity conservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric have issued tips for customers to conserve energy, especially during the late afternoon and evening when air conditioners typically are at peak use.

Edison tips include:  

» Set thermostat no lower than 78 degrees

» Turn off unused appliances and equipment

» Use electric fans instead of air conditioning when practical

» Shut off lights when leaving a room

» Close drapes and blinds to keep out direct sunlight during hot periods

» Avoid using evaporative coolers or humidifiers at the same time an air conditioner is running

» Operate swimming pool equipment and energy-intensive appliances, such as dishwashers, washing machines and dryers, during early-morning and late-evening hours

» Limit the opening and reopening of refrigerators, which are major users of electricity in most homes

Click here for the latest weather forecast for Santa Barbara County.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

