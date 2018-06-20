Red Hats for Newborns Raise Awareness of Heart Disease

In honor of Mother’s Day, the American Heart Association and The Children’s Heart Foundation is bringing Little Hats, Big Hearts back to the Central Coast at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Maternal and Newborn Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, 1400 E. Church St., Santa Maria.

The program that puts newborns in knitted red caps raises awareness of heart disease, the No. 1 killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country.

Sponsored locally by Life is Why partner Dignity Health Central Coast, Little Hats, Big Hearts empowers moms to live heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same. All babies born at participating Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals during May will receive a hat.

Congenital heart defects are a leading cause of birth defect associated infant illness and health risk.

Signs and symptoms of congenital heart defects in babies include: pale gray or blue skin color, rapid breathing, flared nostrils, grunting while breathing, swelling in the legs, abdomen or areas around the eyes, and shortness of breath during feeding.

Currently, more than 1.3 million Americans are living with some form of congenital heart defect.

— Donna Romani for the American Heart Association.