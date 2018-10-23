Red-Hot Isabella Viana Keeps SBCC Women Rolling

Soccer

Isabella Viana tallied two goals and an assist in the first 40 minutes on Tuesday as SBCC built a 4-0 lead on the way to a 4-1 WSC North women’s soccer triumph at Moorpark.

The sixth-ranked Vaqueros won their eighth in a row to improve to 10-2-1 and they’re a perfect 5-0 in conference. They’ve outscored their opponents 24-3 during the win streak. Moorpark fell to 3-10-1 and 1-3-1.

Viana, a sophomore from Antelope Valley, has scored in four straight games. She’s second in the WSC with 14 goals and 35 points. She ranks third on SBCC’s career scoring chart with 33 goals, one behind Brandie Harris (2012-13).

Riley Moore opened the scoring in the 11th minute on an assist from Ashlee Schouten. Viana found the net in the 17th and 24th minutes with assists by Moore and Mila Ladek.

Jessica Salas made it 4-0 in the 40th minute with the goal of the match.

“She smashed one from 35 yards with her right foot and scored in the top right corner,” said coach John Sisterson. “It was a thing of beauty.”

The Vaqueros will open the second round of WSC play on Friday when they host Oxnard at 7:30 p.m.

