Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:06 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Red-Hot Kiara Pickett Scores Another Hat Trick in 4-2 Dos Pueblos Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 24, 2017 | 5:37 p.m.

Kiara Pickett is on a goal-scoring roll for the Dos Pueblos girls soccer team.

Pickett scored her second hat trick in as many games, leading the Chargers to a 4-2 win over Buena at Girsh Park.

"The Chargers seemed to like the comforts of playing on a flat smooth surface," said DP coach Hugh Hollis of the turf field. 

Pickett scored the first three goals for the Chargers, giving her seven goals in the last four games.

"She received excellent service from her teammates to notch up her second hat trick in as many games," said Hollis.

Molly Autio completed scoring off of a cross. Autio served the ball that Pickett finished for the first goal of the game in the 12th minute. 

Buena leveled the score in the 27th minute before Pickett struck again seven minutes later, drilling a shot into the lower right corner.

Pickett made it 3-1 early in the second, beating Buena defenders to a long ball and rolling the ball into the net.

Buena made it 3-2 before Autio put the game away with a late finish.

Dos Pueblos improves to 10-5-4 and 3-1-0 in league. The Chargers host San Marcos on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Girsh Park.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 