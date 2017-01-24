Red-Hot Kiara Pickett Scores Another Hat Trick in 4-2 Dos Pueblos Win

Girls Soccer

Kiara Pickett is on a goal-scoring roll for the Dos Pueblos girls soccer team.

Pickett scored her second hat trick in as many games, leading the Chargers to a 4-2 win over Buena at Girsh Park.

"The Chargers seemed to like the comforts of playing on a flat smooth surface," said DP coach Hugh Hollis of the turf field.

Pickett scored the first three goals for the Chargers, giving her seven goals in the last four games.

"She received excellent service from her teammates to notch up her second hat trick in as many games," said Hollis.

Molly Autio completed scoring off of a cross. Autio served the ball that Pickett finished for the first goal of the game in the 12th minute.

Buena leveled the score in the 27th minute before Pickett struck again seven minutes later, drilling a shot into the lower right corner.

Pickett made it 3-1 early in the second, beating Buena defenders to a long ball and rolling the ball into the net.

Buena made it 3-2 before Autio put the game away with a late finish.

Dos Pueblos improves to 10-5-4 and 3-1-0 in league. The Chargers host San Marcos on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Girsh Park.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.