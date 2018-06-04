Red-Hot UCSB Men’s Tennis Team Routs UC Irvine, 7-0

Tennis

The UC Santa Barbara men's tennis team blanked UC Irvine 7-0 for its fourth straight win of the year on Sunday in Big West action.

"We won the first sets on all six singles courts which shows how we got off to a great start," coach Marty Davis said. "Credit to UC Irvine for not giving up today but to sweep them is extremely impressive."

The win also marked UCSB's (12-6 overall, 2-0 Big West) 10th home victory on the season with no losses.

"We are right where we wanted to be at this point in the home season," Davis said. "We thought our conference schedule progressively gets tougher and so after UC Riverside coming home to play UC Davis will be tough but we are confident."

Santa Barbara's impressive 7-0 win is also the biggest margin of victory against UC Irvine (13-10 overall, 0-2 Big West) in program history and the sixth straight against the Anteaters.

Before the match was played, both UCSB and UCI participated in an alumni match which also saw Santa Barbara come out the victor.

The Gauchos alumni, captained by former great Mike Ortiz, defeated the Anteaters 5-1 to regain the alumni cup after losing the last two seasons. Simon Shen, Morgan Mays, Zlad Sultan, Evan Jurgensen, Taylor Goggin, Geoff Crosby and Scott and Craig Cotich all participated as well for the winning UCSB team.

Fans were cheering loud and proud all morning and even the UCSB pep band came out showing its full support.

"We had a great atmosphere today thanks to our wonderful alumni and a great crowd and it was nice to win in front of them and carry on this legacy as best possible," senior Simon Freund said. "UC Irvine was not giving up at all so I thought we all did a good job of maintaining focus to get the win."

As it has done the last few weeks, UCSB came out firing right away in doubles. For the eighth time in their last 10 games, the Gauchos came away with the opening point.

"We are really starting to figure out our doubles lineup and I think we are very fortunate to have such a solid team on court one and allowing the rest of us as new pairs to get more comfortable and get going," Freund said.

Top UCSB duo consisting of juniors Anders Holm and Nicolas Moreno de Alboran won their third doubles match (6-2) in their last four outings, pushing their record to 10-5. Redshirt freshman Joseph Rotheram and senior captain Simon Freund than brought home the point following a 6-3 win.

In singles, the top three courts continued their dominance with each of them earning a straight-set victory pretty early to help the Gauchos pull away early.

Sophomore transfer Joseph Guillin won his 14th game in his last 15 appearances with a 6-1, 6-2 win.

Moreno de Alboran improved to 10-0 at home. The New York native took the first set rather easy and was up 4-1 in the second set before UCI's Lopez made it interesting taking the next two points. Moreno de Alboran would go on to win, however, 6-3, 6-3 for his third straight win.

Freund would seal the win with a 6-0, 6-4 win on court three to give the Gauchos the 4-0 lead. Not even a full couple of minutes later, Krustev picked up a 6-1, 6-4 win on court five to put the 'Chos up 5-0.

UCSB is back on the road to take on No. 37 LMU at 1 p.m. on Tuesday