Red-Hot UCSB Volleyball Team Sweeps UC San Diego in Big West Opener

SAN DIEGO – The No. 6 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team won its 10th straight match on Friday night, sweeping UC San Diego, 3-0 (25-21, 25-9, 25-18) in the Big West Conference opener at RIMAC Arena.

For the Gauchos (13-3) it is their fifth sweep in their last six matches, with the other a 3-2 thrilling win over No. 4 UCLA on Wednesday night in Rob Gym.

Corey Chavers also extended his double-digit kill streak to 10 in-a-row with a match-high 12 kills while freshman Ryan Wilcox was a force with nine kills on 19 attempts for a .316 hitting percentage.

As a team, UCSB hit .274 while the Tritons hit just .176 and the Gauchos held advantages in service aces (6-2) and blocks (16-13).

Keenan Sanders had a strong night at the net, leading all players with five total blocks to go along with seven kills. Spencer Fredrick added five kills and three blocks while defensive stalwart Hayden Boehle provided a team-high eight digs. Casey McGarry distributed the ball with efficiency on Friday to the tune of 33 assists while picking up a pair of aces.

Santa Barbara takes a break in action until Mar. 1, when UC San Diego comes to Rob Gym for a 7:00 p.m. tilt.