Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:59 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Red-Hot Westmont Completes Sweep of Rival Biola

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | February 25, 2017 | 10:06 p.m.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) It took three extra innings in the second game, but #8 Westmont Baseball (9-2, 3-1 GSAC) took both ends of a Golden State Athletic Conference doubleheader at Russ Carr Field to complete a three-game sweep of the Eagles of Biola (10-7, 0-5). The Warriors took the early game 6-1 and then rallied from a 5-4 deficit in the top of the tenth to win by a score of 6-5.

In the first game, starter David Gaydos earned his second win of the season by surrendering just one run in seven innings on seven hits. The junior right-hander struck out three and walked one.

Sean Coyne closed out the last two innings, earning his first save of the year. Coyne did not allow a hit, struck out two and walked one.

In the top of the first, Biola scored when Jerron Largusa delivered a solo home run to left field with two away. Westmont mirrored that effort in the bottom half of the inning when Michael Stefanic also homered to left with two away.

The Warriors did not let the 1-1 tie remain long, however. in the top of the second, Westmont scored two unearned runs without recording a hit by taking advantage of Eagle errors. In the third inning, the Warriors added another unearned run when Michael Pollex singled to drive in Connor McManigal.

Westmont tacked on two more runs in the eighth to account for the final margin. Travis Vander Molen doubled to left center to drive in Michel Frigon before Clarke Bader singled to bring home Taylor Bush.

In the second game, originally scheduled for seven innings, Westmont scored in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. Derek Rodigo led off the innings with a double to center field. Two outs later, with Rodigo on third, Frigon singled to right to drive in Rodigo.

In the top of the fifth inning, however, the Eagles scored four times, all of which were charged to Westmont starter Grant Gardner. Gardner pitched four and two-third innings giving up four runs on five hits. He struck out three and walked one.

Rodigo took back one of those runs with a solo home run in the bottom half of the fifth, and Luke Coffey delivered a two-run home run to left in the bottom of the six to tie the game at four runs apiece.

In the top of the tenth, Biola recaptured the lead with a double down the left field line by Andy Van Antwerp that brought home Daniel Rasmussen, putting the Warriors in jeopardy of losing the game if they did not produce in the bottom half of the inning.

With two away in the the tenth, Shane Soria worked the count full before taking ball four to give the Warriors some hope. Frigon then did the same thing to put runners at first and second. That brought up Michael Stefanic who slapped at the first pitch he saw, sending it into right field. Soria came around to score and when the ball slipped between the legs of the Eagle's right fielder, Frigon scored as well to the delight of Warrior players and fans alike.

Stephen Larson was awarded the win after pitching the final three and two-third innings.  Larson allowed one run on five hits, struck out four and walked two.

Next up for the Warriors is a non-conference match-up against Marymount (1-5) at Russ Carr Field on Tuesday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m.    

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 