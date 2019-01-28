How to Make Red Quinoa with Roasted Butternut Squash, Cranberries and Pecans

Ingredients

» 1 cup red quinoa

» 1 smallish butternut squash, peeled and diced

» ½ cup fresh or frozen cranberries, halved or chopped as you prefer

» ½ of a medium red onion, diced fine

» 1 clove of garlic, minced

» 1 tablespoon olive oil

» 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup

» A sprinkle of ginger and/or curry, to taste

» ½ cup chopped pecans

» 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

» Sea salt and ground pepper, to taste

Instructions

» Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

» Rinse the quinoa thoroughly in a fine sieve. Cook the red quinoa in a rice cooker, using a 1:2 ratio of 1 cup red quinoa to 2 cups water. If you like it softer, add an additional ¼ to ½ cup water. If you don’t have a rice cooker, cook the quinoa on the stove in a pot according to package directions.

» In a medium roasting pan add the butternut squash, cranberries, onion and garlic. Drizzle with a tablespoon of olive oil, to coat. Add a teaspoon of pure maple syrup. Sprinkle with sea salt, ginger and a dash of curry. Toss everything together. Roast in the top half of the oven until the squash is tender — about 15 to 20 minutes.

» Meanwhile, heat a skillet and lightly toast the pecans, until fragrant.

» In a large warmed serving bowl, add in the cooked quinoa and the roasted butternut mixture. Add in the toasted pecans and chopped parsley. Taste test and adjust seasoning. Drizzle with some fruity extra virgin olive oil and toss to coat. Serve warm.

— Gluten-Free Goddess