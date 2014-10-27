Red Ribbon Week Kicks Off at Santa Maria High School

Santa Maria High School students are proudly standing up for healthy and drug-free lifestyles during Red Ribbon Week.

The national campaign, “Love Yourself. Be Drug Free,” began Monday and wraps up Friday. There will be class competitions, contests and prizes.

Students will celebrate by wearing red head-to-toe to promote drug awareness on Monday and mismatch shoes and socks on Tuesday for “Drugs and I Don’t Match Day.” On Wednesday, western attire including boots will send the message “Give Drugs The Boot” while Thursday shirts will be worn inside out or backwards for “Turn Your Back on Drugs Day.” On Friday, students plan to wear Halloween costumes for “Drugs are Scary.”

ASB advisor Adrian Salazar and counselor Monica Pallan said the weeklong activities aim to promote “great and positive decision making.”

“School is cool, drugs are not," Salazar said.

Counselor Terzino Gaeta agreed: “It’s exciting to reach students at SMHS in a fun, positive way by supporting the 99.9 percent of students doing the right thing."

Student Zachary Lotshaw said the student body is ready to help each other make the right decisions for the future.

“I’m excited to promote Red Ribbon Week, with dress up days and fun, food and prizes," said Lotshaw, who also serves as the president for Friday Night Live, a county program designed to create awareness about alcohol and drug abuse.

— Kenny Klein is a media affairs coordinator for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.