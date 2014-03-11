Santa Barbara Filmmakers to Premiere ‘Redemption of the Heart’ at Arlington Theatre

Santa Barbara filmmakers Isaac Meeks and Sandon Yahn, founders of Road Less Traveled Pictures, will premiere their first full-length feature film, Redemption of the Heart, at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The red carpet event will be held at 7 p.m. this Saturday, March 15. Tickets are available online by clicking here for $5 each, in hopes to attract people of all ages.

“Santa Barbara is where the concept for this project originated and the film was written around, not to mention the lead actor and most of the cast are from this city,” Yahn said. “It only makes sense to have the premiere here in Santa Barbara.”

The faith-based film tells the story of Alex, a man who has walked away from his Christian faith, but is unable to walk away from his painful past. Suffering from a heart disorder, Alex is in major debt from medical bills and is trying to make something of his life. His friend Daniel, who suffers from a gambling addiction, pulls Alex into his illegal get-rich-quick schemes. Living a double life and with the FBI closing in on him, Alex will be faced with a choice that could cost him everything. He soon meets a wise man who offers him a second chance: to lose his life in order to gain a new one.

Meeks and Yahn both served as the writers, directors, producers and editors on the inspirational film and shot the 110-minute movie in its entirety throughout Santa Barbara. It was through the relationship of the lead actor, Crister De Leon, another Santa Barbara resident, that helped connect the filmmakers to several of the cast, including the romantic lead, Melissa Dixon.

Inspired from a scene in the award-winning film Les Miserables and stories he heard growing up, Meeks wanted to share a positive message of hope and redemption.

“The theme of an underdog never being too far gone to get help is what inspires me the most,” Meeks said. “I know what it’s like to have a second chance, even when I felt I didn’t deserve it, and that has really made a profound change in my life. I want to share that story with others.”

Meeks had a passion for creating films since he was a small child. After graduating from the Brooks Institute of Photography with a bachelor of arts degree in film and video production, he worked with various production companies, producing and directing short films and documentaries. Meeks currently has his own freelance production company, The SB Video Crew, which specializes in wedding, instructional and documentary videos.

Yahn’s desire for filmmaking began when he studied film production at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. After producing several student films, Yahn moved to Los Angeles and focused his attention on screenwriting. The opportunity to work in the field of video production presented itself in 2008, when Yahn was responsible for producing many of the promotional videos as well as in-house slide shows for Pacific Camps Family Resources Inc. In 2010, Yahn was hired as the head of the video ministry at Calvary Chapel Oxnard, where he is currently employed.

Redemption of the Heart is scheduled to be released on DVD in October and distributed by the Christiano Film Group.

Click here for more information about Redemption of the Heart.

— Christina Garvin is a publicist representing Road Less Traveled Pictures.