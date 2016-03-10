Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 6:13 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Redfin Real Estate Service Launches in Santa Barbara

Tech-savvy company puts smartphones and other devices at the center of the process to buy and sell homes

The Redfin real estate firm is moving into Santa Barbara County, bringing its tech-savvy agents who work for a salary, not commission.
The Redfin real estate firm is moving into Santa Barbara County, bringing its tech-savvy agents who work for a salary, not commission.  (Contributed photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 10, 2016 | 7:33 p.m.

A new home-buying and selling real estate firm is in town, but you won’t be able to walk into its office — at least not yet.

Redfin area manager John Venti doesn’t spend a lot of time in there anyway, more often than not working in the front seat of his car, from a coffee shop or at empty house with clients.

Redfin recently launched in Santa Barbara County, allowing those who want to buy or sell homes — from luxurious mansions to market-rate bungalows — to visit its website or download the mobile application to find an agent or a home in the neighborhood where they want to live.

Since launching its map-based search services in 2006 in Seattle and the Bay Area, Redfin says it served more than 50,000 customers nationwide, logged more than $25 billion in home sales and saved its clients over $300 million.

Redfin charges sellers a 1.5-percent listing fee instead of the typical 2.5 percent, offering home-selling services ranging from pricing and staging advice to professional photography and a host of mobile tools.

Redfin moved into Ventura County in 2014 with an eye on expansion into Santa Barbara County, Venti said.

“I’ve always been somebody who’s loved technology,” Venti said. “The other thing is the manner in which we get paid. We don’t make commission. We’re actually here to help people buy homes.”

Redfin agents receive a base salary and are paid regardless of closing deals, which Venti says frees up time for listening to clients instead of trying to find new business.

Every client is asked to review their agent — all of them are posted on Redfin’s website — who can earn bonuses based on customer satisfaction.

Venti, who has 25 years of real estate experience, joined Redfin five years ago from a Los Angeles family brokerage firm.

He and his wife, Mirella, also a licensed real estate agent with Redfin, are looking to buy their own home in Santa Barbara. They’re searching for a Redfin office space and new Redfin agents.

Redfin arrived in Santa Barbara around the same time as Compass, a fast-growing luxury real estate platform that says its innovative technology caters to agents’ needs because all listings are aggregated on one platform.

Venti said Redfin clients can instantly schedule a home tour with an agent on an iPhone, iPad or Android app or take a 3-D virtual walkthrough. They can also get automated listings based on where they want to live, a real-time guide through the closing process and more.

“The whole process is very engaging,” Venti said. “I’m very excited about this. We’re innovators. I get to focus on the people.”

Venti said locals have reached out to Redfin requesting service, so the company knows there’s demand in the area.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 