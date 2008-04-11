Red-Hot Chargers Scorch Ventura

Friday’s intense heat did not hinder Dos Pueblos, which won all of its sets in a dominating performance at Ventura. Although both Channel League teams were missing starters, everyone played well.
With the win Dos Pueblos improved to 9-5 overall and 5-0 in league play. The Cougars fell to 4-7 and 1-5. The Chargers play their next match at Santa Barbara on Monday.
Box Scores:
Dos Pueblos Singles:
Christian Edstrom 1-0
Austin Cano 2-0
Gabe Li 3-0
Richard Cheng 2-0
Peter Shao 1-0
Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Robert Kim / John Kim 1-0
Justin Kautz / Robert Kim 2-0
Andy Silverstein / Eric Zmolek 3-0
Ryan Zmolek / Isaiah Lin 1-0
Malcolm Sutton / Sean Simpson 2-0
Ventura Singles:
Bobby Oldt 0-1
Kevin Renteria 0-1
Parker Harris 0-1
Bryan Hutchinson 0-3
Daniel Renteria 0-3
Ventura Doubles:
Andrew Kunz / Andrew Laubacher 0-3
Ryan Maher / John Waxer 0-3
Logan Smith / Andy Elvins 0-3
Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.