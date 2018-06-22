Reduce Stress, Create Inner Peace at Eastside Library Qigong-Tai Chi Classes

Well-Being

The Eastside Branch Library will offer Qigong-Tai Chi classes beginning Monday, June 20, at 11:30 a.m. The classes will take place on Mondays through July.

Jessica Kolbe, senior teacher and trainer with the Institute of Integral Qigong and Tai Chi, will lead the classes in the Martin Luther King Room of the Eastside Library, a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, located at 1102 East Montecito Street.

Tai Chi and Qigong are ancient Chinese exercises that promote physical and psychological health. Slow dance-like movements improve balance and focus, reduce stress and support inner peace.

Practice Qigong to heal the body and keep it healthy. Breath-work, self-applied massage, stretching and meditation exercises are typically practiced in each session.

Exercises may be done seated or standing. All adults are welcome.

To preregister or for more information, contact the Eastside Library at 805.963.3727.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All Library programs are free and open to the public.

— Marivel Zambrano-Esparza is the supervisor at the Eastside Library.