Reed Interiors Debuts Exclusive Kitchen, Bath Offerings with Designer Michel Clair

By Jennifer Zacharias for Reed Interiors | September 18, 2014 | 6:20 a.m.

As summer comes to an end in Santa Barbara and the kids are back in school, it’s the perfect time to renovate the heart of your home into a space you will love. Just in time, Reed Interiors is launching an exclusive new kitchen and bath collection, featuring European-style designs tailored to match any lifestyle.

To turn your kitchen and bathroom designs into reality, Reed Interiors is pleased to introduce its new design partner, Michel Clair, to the Santa Barbara region. Clair is a renowned French architect and designer who specializes in the contemporary space, offering exclusive services for all of your interior renovations.

With 25 years of architecture and design experience, Clair is creating kitchen and bath designs that combine form and function into a single concept reflecting every individual’s unique style and personality.

“Reed is so pleased to partner with such a talented designer like Michel Clair,” said Romain and Myriam Doussineau, owners of Reed Interiors. “More and more, our customers think of Reed Interiors as their home design resource, and with Michel joining our team, we are able to continue to expand and offer the very best quality, service and experience for your home design needs.”

Reed Interiors is also proud to be a new Gaggenau distributor, a German manufacturer recognized as the leading innovator in technology, and the pioneering brand for home appliances for more than 300 years. Not only was the development of the built-in oven heavily influenced by Gaggenau — it’s known innovations include the glass-ceramic cooktop, the pyrolytic self-cleaning oven, the combi-stream oven for the home and the Vario cooling 400 series, the modular system that made the world’s first “refrigeration wall” possible — all now available through Reed Interiors.

The kitchen and bath launch comes on the heels of Reed Interiors’ newly expanded showroom in Carpinteria, now offering even more exceptionally unique and stylish lines of modern indoor and outdoor furniture, floor coverings, lighting, accessories, window treatments, wall coverings, fabrics, upholstery, and now kitchen and bath collections. Home design enthusiasts are invited to stop by to check out the new additions to its collection of stylish home décor.

For more information, click here or call 805.684.7583.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Reed Interiors.

