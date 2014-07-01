Newly Expanded Reed Interiors Launches New Collections for Summer

Looking for inspiration for your outdoor living space this summer? Just in time for the longer days and warmer nights, Reed Interiors is kicking off summer in style by introducing several exclusive new lines, including a new outdoor furniture line.

Reed Interiors is proud to partner with Cane-Line, a renowned European manufacturer of outdoor garden and patio furniture, offering a wide-selection of exclusive high quality products including garden chairs, lounge, modular sofas, comfortable sun chairs and sunbeds. The Cane-Line weave collection is handmade quality garden furniture, with low or no maintenance required, perfect for your garden or patio.

Anchored in on the European design mix, Reed Interiors is also pleased to introduce Fatboy to the Santa Barbara region, an imaginative lifestyle brand that excels in thinking outside the box. Tailored for an unmatched lounging experience, Fatboy has been challenging the concepts of lifestyle products since 2002, when it set out to create the perfect lounge chair designed for fashion and comfort. The Fatboy identity is anchored in iconic European design mixed with a creative spirit and unique individuality that can be found in all of Reed Interiors’ product offerings.

“Our exclusive new collections feature contemporary pieces designed from two of Europe’s renowned furniture brands and manufacturers,” shared Romain and Myriam Doussineau, owners of Reed Interiors. “We are thrilled to offer our Santa Barbara customers the opportunity to extend their outdoor comfort well beyond the summer days to take full advantage of Santa Barbara’s outdoor living lifestyle and embrace style, function and comfort.”

The outdoor furniture launch is in conjunction with the unveiling of Reed Interiors’ newly expanded showroom in Carpinteria, offering exceptionally unique and stylish lines of modern indoor and outdoor furniture, floor coverings, lighting, accessories, window treatments, wall coverings, fabrics, upholstery and much more.

Perfect for late summer nights, Reed Interiors is pleased to offer outdoor solar powered lighting with the BLOOM! Portable Lamp. BLOOM!, a Holland manufacturer of outdoor collections, aims to put every day object in a new perspective. With a modern, contemporary take on the traditional Santa Barbara design aesthetic, Reed Interiors sources original pieces that merge beautifully with the California lifestyle, yet give a distinctly not-from-here vibe.

Visit Reed Interiors’ newly expanded Carpinteria showroom to see what’s new. Located at 3821 Santa Claus Lane, it's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, click here or call 805.684.7583.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Reed Interiors.