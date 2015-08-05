Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:03 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Posted on August 5, 2015 | 2:00 p.m.

Reed Sutton Wilson of Santa Barbara, 1931-2015

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Reed Sutton Wilson of Santa Barbara passed away on July 31, 2015.

He was 83 years old, born on Dec. 13, 1931.

Services were pending.

Arrangements are under the direction of Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Homes.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 