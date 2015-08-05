Reed Sutton Wilson of Santa Barbara, 1931-2015

Posted on August 5, 2015 | 2:00 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Reed Sutton Wilson of Santa Barbara passed away on July 31, 2015.

He was 83 years old, born on Dec. 13, 1931.

Services were pending.

Arrangements are under the direction of Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Homes.