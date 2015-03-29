Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara High Grads Team Up Again to Launch New Business, Kickstarter Campaign

With ReelCase, friends Dan Brandt, Zach Chavez and Sean Heiduk aim to keep your smartphone connected and safe from accidental drops

From left, Sean Heiduk, Zach Chavez and Dan Brandt are teaming up to launch a Kickstarter online fundraising campaign for their new business. The trio forged a friendship on the baseball diamond, and it kept them close through Santa Barbara High School and college. Now they’re pitching ReelCase, a protective and accessible smart phone case. Click to view larger
From left, Sean Heiduk, Zach Chavez and Dan Brandt are teaming up to launch a Kickstarter online fundraising campaign for their new business. The trio forged a friendship on the baseball diamond, and it kept them close through Santa Barbara High School and college. Now they’re pitching ReelCase, a protective and accessible smart phone case. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 29, 2015 | 10:45 p.m.

The three friends first realized they had a rapport on the baseball field at Santa Barbara High School.

Zach Chavez played second base, Dan Brandt set up in center field and Sean Heiduk was a catcher.

The Santa Barbara natives graduated in 2008, and seven years later they’ve reunited to start a business called ReelCase.

The startup will sell protective, accessible cases for smart phones, with a built-in, 28-inch retractable lanyard.

ReelCase has launched its Kickstarter campaign, allowing donors a price break on phone cases, which are currently only modeled for iPhone 5/5s and would retail for $39. Click here to donate. 

The trio of 25-year-olds hopes to bring in enough funds to soon make more models, including cases for iPhone 6 and Samsung devices.

“Everybody’s always on their phone,” said Heiduk, who will manage operations if business picks up. “When I wear my ReelCase, I never drop it. We’ve gotten a lot of feedback from everyone.”

Chavez and Brandt are the co-founders, bringing graphics and computer design and business to the table, respectively.

The long-time friends had been throwing business ideas around for years, Chavez said, noting Brandt just got back with a sustainability degree (business emphasis) from Ohio State University.

ReelCase revolutionizes the way people protect smart phones, providing a durable and sleek polycarbonate case and lockable nylon lanyard.

You can safely wear the lanyard around your neck, on your wrist or hang it anywhere else — all without the worry of forgetting the lanyard, since it’s built into the case.

“We saw a lot of uses for it,” Chavez said.

The idea first came about because Chavez wanted to be more mobile when taking pictures with his phone without having to take it in and out of his pocket. Now his dad uses ReelCase when fishing, and the friends have gotten enough positive feedback to think the startup could have legs nationally.

“We have the drive for it,” Chavez said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 