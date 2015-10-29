‘Reeling’ Tour by Invertigo Dance Theatre to Make Final Stop at New Vic

Advice

A staple in the Los Angeles dance scene for the past eight years, Invertigo Dance Theatre looks forward to reaching new audiences in Santa Barbara at the New Vic Theater with their production, Reeling, an hour long dance theater work set in a bar.

Searching for connection through the hazy sea of a night out, Reeling looks at the dual meaning of the title word in an everyday context.

Where the dive bar acts as a literal platform for dancers to hurl themselves off of, the piece examines blurred boundaries between fun, violence, fishing lines and sensuality. Click here to watch a preview of Reeling.

Proud to be a leading force of the growing concert dance scene in LA, Invertigo will also offer masterclasses to local artists, schools and youth through their educational program Invert/ED, and as well as to those dealing with degenerative disease through their Dancing Through Parkinson’s program.

Invertigo will perform Reeling at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, at the New Vic Theater in Santa Barbara, 33 W Victoria Street.

For ticket information, visit www.invertigodance.org/reeling or call 424.229.2141.

— Leslie Scott is the producing director for Invertigo Dance Theatre.