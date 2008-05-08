‘Reflections of Italy’ Exhibit is Picture Perfect

The "Reflections of Italy" watercolor exhibition is a creative and painterly record of 12 accomplished Santa Barbara artists painting the colorful and quaint villages of Lake Como Italy. Every turn and glance was an inspiration and a delight to the aesthetic eye of these traveling artists.

Chalky ochre, rusty oranges, sun-drenched yellows, rich peeling pinks. These warm colors and textures of the Lake Como villages will be exhibited in luminous and blending watercolor. Every painting is a reflection of each artist’s impression, feeling and interpretation of the Italian terrain.

The artists are Cathy Quiel, Laura Andreoli, Hope Bryant, Jean Clarke, Nora Duncan, Marian Frietag, Lindsey Green, Helena Hill, Cathy Starr, Cathy Morrison, Jo Redding and Susie Roberts. A reception is planned from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 16 at Antioch University, 801 Garden St.

In addition to viewing the original paintings and giclees exhibited, spectators can peruse the artist journals and a DVD composite of their travel and artistic adventures.

The Italian painting adventure was organized by local watercolorist and instructor Cathy Quiel. She has organized, taught and traveled with artists for more than 25 years. Her painting travel workshops have taken her internationally to Malta, France, the Caribbean, Bermuda, Mexico and Italy and nationally to Alaska, Nevada, Maine and throughout California. She is in the process of planning her May 2009 painting workshop to the Greek Isles.