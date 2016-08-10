Refreshments and Rare Artifacts to Embellish Free Seniors Day at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

For one day only, Monday, Aug. 15, take a trip down memory lane with historic artifacts on display during Free Seniors Day at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Sponsored by Welch-Ryce-Haider, those 60 years old and better are admitted for free during regular Garden hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Seldom seen items from the garden’s special collections will be on display inside the historic Blaksley Library, which was designed by famous female architect Lutah Maria Riggs in 1942. One of the artifacts is Rigg’s own gardening hat!

Other historic memorabilia include books from the rare books collection, scientific instruments used by Botanic Garden founder Frederic Clements and more.

Complimentary lemonade will be served to complete an old fashioned day in the garden.

“Since 1924, Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels have been helping families celebrate life,” says Stephen Gibson, Welch-Ryce-Haider partner. “What better way to celebrate the beauty of life than to host a day for seniors at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden during spring wildflower season?”

Wheelchair accessible paths wind around the poppies and lupine blooming in the historic meadow and down to the Home Demonstration Garden. Easy walking trails lead to the Manzanita Section and to the authentic Japanese Teahouse.

As a special gift, seniors may pick up a free historic postcard in the Garden Gift Shop, which sells many exclusive nature inspired gifts.

Unpaved trails throughout the Garden can be uneven and may have roots and rocks, so be sure to wear sturdy shoes and watch your step.

Wheelchairs are not provided at the garden. For reservations for groups of 10 or more, call 805.682.4726 x161 or email [email protected].

For more information about the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, visit www.sbbg.org

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications manager at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.