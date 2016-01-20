Refugio Beach Oil Spill Trustees Seek Public Input on Restoration Projects

The public is invited to a meeting and open house Wednesday night to discuss restoration projects for the Refugio Beach Oil Spill.

The forum will be led by state and federal scientists who serve as natural resource trustees for the Refugio Beach Oil Spill.

These trustees will share information about the Natural Resource Damage Assessment process and ongoing studies, as well as seek potential restoration project recommendations from the general public.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2016, at the Faulkner Gallery in the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Following a brief presentation by trustees, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and meet with scientists and other natural resource professionals in an open house format until 8:30 p.m.

On May 19, 2015, a pipeline break at Refugio State Beach near Santa Barbara resulted in the release of crude oil into the environment, prompting an immediate response effort by multiple local, state, and federal agencies.

State and federal trustee agencies, in coordination with local cities, counties, and other organizations, are working to assess impacts from the oil spill on natural resources.

Through this process, known as a Natural Resource Damage Assessment, the trustees intend to quantify the injuries to wildlife, habitat, and lost use of those resources, and to develop a restoration plan.

The trustees will ultimately make a claim for funds from Plains All American Pipeline, the party responsible for the spill, to implement restoration projects designed to both restore and compensate for the injured resources and human activities.

With input from the public, the trustees will select and implement restoration projects which are best suited to restore injured wildlife, habitats or lost services.

Examples of restoration include habitat restoration and improving recreational opportunities.

While many projects have research value and most will have a monitoring component, projects must provide tangible benefits in the form of increased wildlife, enhanced habitat, or improved recreational use. To submit a project idea, please visit: http://bit.ly/refugiorestoration.

The natural resource trustees involved in this assessment are the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the California State Lands Commission, the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the University of California, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Also serving in an advisory role and/or providing data are Santa Barbara County, the cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara, other affected coastal cities and counties, the U.S. Navy, and several bands of the Chumash.

