Refugio Oil Spill Criminal Case Continued to April in Santa Barbara Superior Court

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 7, 2018 | 7:05 p.m.

Pre-trial motions were heard in a closed hearing Wednesday for the Refugio Oil Spill criminal case against Plains All-American Pipeline, and Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Herman set a trial confirmation date for April.

Plains All-American faces felony charges related to the May 19, 2015, spill from its crude oil and gas transportation pipeline on the Gaviota Coast, which has been shut down ever since.

The company has filed an application to replace its 120-miles-plus of pipelines that wind through Santa Barbara County, including the one that ruptured and caused the spill.

Fourteen attorneys and staff attended Wednesday’s hearing, including prosecutors from the California Attorney General’s Office and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Herman closed Wednesday’s hearing, apparently because attorneys were planning to discuss issues in the grand jury indictment, some of which is still sealed. Several past hearings in the case have been closed to the public and the press for similar reasons.

The criminal case will be back in court on April 11.

Kevin Weichbrod, who is handling the case for the District Attorney’s Office, said the trial is estimated to take three months.

Plains is also a defendant in multiple civil cases and a class-action lawsuit, which has plaintiffs including oceanfront property owners and members of the tourism, oil and fishing industries.

