Refugio Oil Spill Inspires Hands-On Learning Project for Ellwood Students

As our community deals with the aftermath of the oil spill, many of us are wondering what we can learn from such a tragic event.

As a first-year teacher at Ellwood Elementary School, only a few miles from Refugio State Beach, my first thought was how I could get my students to learn about the impact of such an event, stimulate the conversation within our families and our community, and raise the awareness levels right here in our own backyard.

Of course, with young children, a hands-on activity is usually a great idea, so I thought back to what I learned in UCSB's Teacher Education Program last year. I remembered the lively and memorable oil-spill cleanup simulation we learned about and the hands-on approach we did in our lab. Perfect!

Let the experiment begin. We used tubs of water topped with dyed vegetable oil to mimic the oil in the ocean.

The simulation started with a conversation about where oil comes from, what we use oil for, the many pros and cons related to the oil industry, and of course how it affects us and the animal population.

My students this year love animals, especially marine life, so I knew once we got down to how much oil spills hurt some of their favorite animals, they would be hooked — and they were! We then talked about the cleanup effort that comes with an oil spill and the importance of doing it quickly and efficiently to prevent it from spreading and to contain the harm to our sweet, Mother Nature.

Finally, with random items such as cotton balls, popsicle sticks, rope, tape, spoons, Ziploc bags, straws and much more, the students were sent off to invent their own oil-spill cleanup apparatus that would pick up more oil than water and that would get the job done most efficiently.

There were many different strategies used and tools made. Some worked well and others did not, but regardless, what the students observed still led to some insightful thoughts and ideas. Some mentioned how sticky and slimy oil is, which made them sad for the marine life whose wings and fins are stuck together because of oil spills. Others noticed how hard it is to get every single drop of oil out of the water without taking too much water with them. Most of all, the students made many remarks about how the oil spreads very quickly with almost any small or sudden movement in the water.

Overall, it was an educational experiment but quite a lesson learned from something very real and impactful — right here in our very own backyard.

— Lisa Gil is a third-grade, first-year teacher at Ellwood Elementary School. She is a Santa Barbara native.