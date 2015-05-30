Open House Doesn’t Close Door on Questions Surrounding Refugio Oil Spill Response

Public gets a chance to press officials involved in cleanup and recovery, but some say frustration remains

Critical questions remain about the oil pipeline leak that spilled into the ocean near Refugio State Beach two weeks ago, and an open house was held Saturday to give the public a chance to talk with those working on the spill response and cleanup.

The Oil Spill Response Open House was hosted by the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 in Goleta, and several hundred people packed the place, mingling over sandwiches and cookies.

It was an impressive display, with booths sets up from each of the myriad of local, state and federal agencies that form the Unified Command that has been working on the cleanup effort.

Several large-screen monitors displayed a map of sections of coastline that had been the most affected by the spill, as well as video of birds and mammals being scrubbed of oil.

Multiple Santa Barbara County departments were on hand Saturday, among them the Public Health Department, whose officials talked about the health impacts of the spill and the air monitoring that has been taking place at local beaches.

County ​Fire Department officials at the open house included Battalion Chief Steve Oakes, who said several people had approached him with their frustrations about the spill. He was able to help connect them to the various agencies that might have answers Saturday.

“It’s so much better to be able to bring in the subject matter experts,” he explained.

A booth was also set up so the public could find out more information about the claims process.

Charlie Bilbe of Worley, a Louisiana-based catastrophe response company that is handling claims for Plains All-American Pipeline, was working the table and said the company has been processing claims calls since the day after the May 19 spill.

“The calls are being taken,” he said, adding that smaller claims, like those from campers who had to switch state parks campgrounds or give up their reservations after the beaches were closed, have already been refunded.

Those still looking to make a claim can reach a 24/7 hotline at 1.866.753.3619.

The information and documents each individual will need for a claim will vary, but examples would be catch tickets for fishermen wanting to make claims for affected catches, Bilbe said.

Yvonne Addassi, who works for the Office of Spill Prevention and Response, a branch of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the agency has already received about 1,000 applications from volunteers, so they aren’t taking any more specifically for cleanup efforts.

There are organizations that still have opportunities for volunteers, however, including for Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training through Goleta’s Aware and Prepare initiative, she said.

Addassi had talked to about 20 people Saturday.

“Mostly what I’ve heard was some of the local frustration about getting involved,” she said. “It is obvious how passionate people are about this coastline.”

The event was packed with uniformed officials from the various agencies. At one point, officials and reporters appeared to significantly outnumber members of the public the event had hoped to attract.

Noozhawk approached one man wearing a hoodie and tennis shoes for comment about the event and the spill, but the man sheepishly admitted he was actually a county employee who had been asked to attend.

One resident who did show up looking for answers and accountability about the spill was Joie McKay of Santa Barbara.

“This community is angry and wants a full accounting of that first day,” she told Noozhawk.

McKay said she had talked to several U.S. Coast Guard officials Saturday, but had not been satisfied about the response time and wondered why volunteers were not allowed to help with cleanup.

“To me, this is a way to diffuse the situation,” she said of the open house.

Another local, Camille Dupuis, was standing nearby, and also skeptical.

“It’s a see-and-be-seen thing,” she said of the officials working the room.

Dupuis lamented that a quick response on the ground to train locals on the basics of beach cleanup could have lessened the impacts.

Action to contain the oil at sea also should have been quicker and could have helped curb damage to that area of the coastline, which is known for its diversity of marine life, she said.

“It’s the marine equivalent of Yosemite National Park,” she said.

Unified Command officials have stressed repeatedly that they are cooperating in cleanup efforts, but the public still has questions about the immediate response to the leak’s first hours, which no one at the open house seemed to want to answer.

“I know they’re doing the right thing now, but where were they that first day?” McKay asked.

