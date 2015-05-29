Ruptured Section of Pipeline Dug Out for Testing as Refugio Oil-Spill Investigation Continues

A 50-foot portion of the pipeline is being transported to a federally-approved laboratory; a community open house is scheduled for Saturday

A 50-foot section of pipeline is being trucked to a laboratory as the investigation into the cause of the Refugio oil spill continues.

Plains All American Pipeline, which owns the crude oil pipeline and is responsible for the spill, confirmed that the 40-foot affected joint, plus 5 feet on either side, was removed Thursday morning and split into two pieces to fit on trucks.

Both pieces were wrapped up to preserve the condition and sent to a federally-approved laboratory, which is undisclosed for “security reasons,” Plains operations director Rick McMichael said.

No information is being disclosed about the condition of the pipe or possible causes of the rupture and the spill that sent thousands of gallons of crude oil onto the coast and into the ocean near Refugio State Beach.

The federal Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration regulates the pipeline and is overseeing the work being done to excavate and remove the piece of pipe. PHMSA also issued an order for Plains to shut down Line 901, which carries crude oil from ExxonMobil and Venoco Inc. offshore oil and gas production platforms, and get approval before making repairs and restarting operations.

PHMSA hasn’t been part of the daily media briefings, since the response efforts are being kept separate from the oil spill investigation, officials have said.

On the response front, cleanup teams continue to find and remove oil from the area near the pipeline, the bluffs, the beaches and ocean surface, particularly in the areas of Refugio and El Capitan state parks, which are closed for at least three more weeks.

Dive teams from UC Santa Barbara explored the Refugio Beach area and found submerged oil, so response team divers are further exploring those areas, officials said Friday.

Dave Valentine, a biology and earth science professor at UC Santa Barbara who has been involved in the response effort, said the submerged oil was found mainly in shallow reef areas.

“All along we expected some to sink, which has been confirmed,” he said, adding that crude oil is very adhesive and on the beach it sticks to sand which then acts as ballast, causing it to sink.

Lt. Sean Moe from the Department of Fish & Wildlife’s Oil Spill Prevention and Response team, gave an updated number of oil-impacted birds and mammals found as of Thursday night.

There was one live bird and four dead birds found on Thursday, for a total of 40 live birds and 22 dead birds related to this spill, he said. Responders also found six live mammals and four dead mammals on Thursday, for a total of 28 live and 14 dead animals. Most of the birds have been brown pelicans and most of the mammals have been sea lions.

There is a community open house scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Goleta, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. Officials plan to have experts on hand to provide information about environmental impacts, cleanup response efforts, public health and safety, volunteer opportunities and animal rescue.

