Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 2:31 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Ruptured Section of Pipeline Dug Out for Testing as Refugio Oil-Spill Investigation Continues

A 50-foot portion of the pipeline is being transported to a federally-approved laboratory; a community open house is scheduled for Saturday

An aerial shot shows the pipeline excavation work in the area of the ruptured Line 901 pipeline that caused the May 19 oil spill near Refugio State Beach.
An aerial shot shows the pipeline excavation work in the area of the ruptured Line 901 pipeline that caused the May 19 oil spill near Refugio State Beach. (Max Rosenberg photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | May 29, 2015 | 7:00 p.m.

A 50-foot section of pipeline is being trucked to a laboratory as the investigation into the cause of the Refugio oil spill continues.

Plains All American Pipeline, which owns the crude oil pipeline and is responsible for the spill, confirmed that the 40-foot affected joint, plus 5 feet on either side, was removed Thursday morning and split into two pieces to fit on trucks.

Both pieces were wrapped up to preserve the condition and sent to a federally-approved laboratory, which is undisclosed for “security reasons,” Plains operations director Rick McMichael said.

No information is being disclosed about the condition of the pipe or possible causes of the rupture and the spill that sent thousands of gallons of crude oil onto the coast and into the ocean near Refugio State Beach.

The federal Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration regulates the pipeline and is overseeing the work being done to excavate and remove the piece of pipe. PHMSA also issued an order for Plains to shut down Line 901, which carries crude oil from ExxonMobil and Venoco Inc. offshore oil and gas production platforms, and get approval before making repairs and restarting operations.

PHMSA hasn’t been part of the daily media briefings, since the response efforts are being kept separate from the oil spill investigation, officials have said.

On the response front, cleanup teams continue to find and remove oil from the area near the pipeline, the bluffs, the beaches and ocean surface, particularly in the areas of Refugio and El Capitan state parks, which are closed for at least three more weeks.

Dive teams from UC Santa Barbara explored the Refugio Beach area and found submerged oil, so response team divers are further exploring those areas, officials said Friday.

Dave Valentine, a biology and earth science professor at UC Santa Barbara who has been involved in the response effort, said the submerged oil was found mainly in shallow reef areas.

“All along we expected some to sink, which has been confirmed,” he said, adding that crude oil is very adhesive and on the beach it sticks to sand which then acts as ballast, causing it to sink.

Lt. Sean Moe from the Department of Fish & Wildlife’s Oil Spill Prevention and Response team, gave an updated number of oil-impacted birds and mammals found as of Thursday night.

There was one live bird and four dead birds found on Thursday, for a total of 40 live birds and 22 dead birds related to this spill, he said. Responders also found six live mammals and four dead mammals on Thursday, for a total of 28 live and 14 dead animals. Most of the birds have been brown pelicans and most of the mammals have been sea lions.

There is a community open house scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Goleta, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. Officials plan to have experts on hand to provide information about environmental impacts, cleanup response efforts, public health and safety, volunteer opportunities and animal rescue. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 