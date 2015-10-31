Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:11 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Driver’s Apparent Suicide Leads to Discovery of Woman’s Body in Santa Ynez

Investigators believe Maxwell Pappas, 21, shot his mother, Lori Wolf-Pappas, before taking his own life

Refugio Road in Santa Ynez was shut down for much of Saturday afternoon while sheriff’s deputies investigated the apparent suicide of a driver found in the wreckage of an SUV crash, which led to the discovery of a woman’s body in a nearby home.
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | October 31, 2015

An SUV crash in Santa Ynez on Saturday afternoon led to the discovery of the driver dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and the body of a woman inside a nearby home.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to assist the California Highway Patrol after a vehicle crashed into a tree in the 1500 block of North Refugio Road shortly after 2 p.m.

They discovered Maxwell Pappas, 21, of Santa Ynez in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head and a firearm inside the vehicle, according sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“Preliminary indications are that the decedent shot himself in the head, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into a tree,” she said.

Detectives went to a nearby residence associated with the SUV, conducted a protective sweep of the property, and found Lori Wolf-Pappas, 57, inside, also dead from a gunshot wound to the head, Hoover said.

“At this point, the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide,” Hoover said. “Preliminary indications are that Maxwell Pappas was at his mother’s home in the 2000 block of Refugio Road and shot her to death.

“He then left the residence and was involved in a solo traffic collision in the 1500 block of Refugio Road following a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”

Emergency crews initially responded to a report of a vehicle versus a tree, according to CHP dispatch reports.

But county Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni told Noozhawk he did not have any information because the incident had been deemed a Sheriff’s Department matter.

For more than six hours Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department refused to confirm what detectives were investigating as rumors swirled on social media that authorities were looking into the deaths of as many as five people at the two locations.

Refugio Road remained closed for more than six hours Saturday between Baseline Avenue and Country Road while authorities investigated the two sites.

A handful of people who said they knew the victims gathered near the roadblock three hours after the crash, crying occasionally, lashing out sometimes, and reacting with anger at other times while they waited for information.

“Everyone has the same question — what could I have done to prevent this,” a woman said at one point.

Lori Wolf-Pappas was married to Steve Pappas, who unsuccessfully ran for county supervisor in 2008 and 2012. They reportedly were estranged at the time of her death.

Maxwell Pappas, who graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in 2012, was one of their two sons. 

Wolf-Pappas worked as a worker's compensation claims consultant, operating Employers Advocate Service since 2003. 

Previously, she created another firm in 1987 to provide a full range of vocational rehabilitation services within the workers’ compensation system, according to a biography on the business website.

She attended University of Arizona and UC Santa Barbara and earned a Bachelor of Arts.

On Monday, a Go Fund Me page was created to gather donations for the Pappas family.

Authorities are asking anyone with information that would assist investigators to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

The incident comes just weeks after a Los Olivos couple died in an Oct. 8 murder-suicide.

“We know the valley has been through a lot with the recent apparent murder-suicide in Los Olivos, but at this point we can’t make any assumptions as to what happened here,” Hoover said earlier Saturday.

“Investigators will be working throughout the night, and need time to determine what happened in this case and how the two deaths are related.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully

