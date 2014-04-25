Reggae Star Ziggy Marley Bringing Tour to Chumash Casino Resort

Reggae star Ziggy Marley, who recently released his fifth solo studio album, takes a break from his ambitious lineup of festival dates to bring his North American tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 22.

Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

In addition to being the eldest son of the late, great Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley has become an iconic musical figure and Jamaican legend, earning six Grammy Awards and compiling an extensive collection of reggae albums both with his band the Melody Makers and as a solo artist.

He recently won his third solo Grammy (and sixth overall) when his 2013 live album, Ziggy Marley in Concert, won Best Reggae Album this past January.

The award comes on the heels of Marley’s spring tour to support his latest album, Fly Rasta. It’s the most extensive festival tour of Marley’s career, with brief stops in venues such as Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.

Marley was the natural heir to the throne left vacant by his father's untimely death in 1981. Along with backing band the Melody Makers, a unit composed of his brothers and sisters, he successfully carried on the tradition of communicating the music's message to a growing global audience, even scoring a U.S. Top 40 single in the process with “Tomorrow People” in 1988.

His recent albums, Family Time (2009) and Wild and Free (2011) both reached No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae chart. His most popular songs include “Tomorrow People,” “True to Myself,” “Drive” and “People Get Ready.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see one of the biggest names in the reggae genre in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.