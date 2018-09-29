Regina Evangelina Trujillo-Vega, of Santa Barbara, 1959-2018

Posted on September 29, 2018 | 3:10 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Regina Evangelina Trujillo-Vega passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 22, 2018. Gina was born May 16, 1959, in Santa Barbara, CA.

She is survived by her husband, Jose Vega; mother, Mary Louise Cuellar; father, Lawrence Rodriguez; brother, Edward Trujillo; daughters, Elizabeth Moreno and Celia Figueroa; nephews, Edward Trujillo, Gabriel Trujillo; and niece, Alicia Trujillo.

Gina enjoyed listening to oldies, and reading horoscopes and daily pot-shots in the newspaper. She also loved watching murder mystery shows, playing Candy Crush, sending chain letters on Facebook, and taking naps with her number one side kick, O’Connor.

Her favorite hobby, though, was keeping tabs on Cook Ave. and anyone parking in front of the house without a permit, AKA her permission.

Gina was a believer of God, and always put her faith first. She was full of love and compassion.

Gina would do anything for her family. She will be remembered for her wit, inappropriate jokes, quick comebacks, and most importantly, her heart and beautiful soul.

Although she’s not physically here with us any longer, we take comfort knowing that she’s now forever in our hearts, and can watch over us, and Cook Ave. from above.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel. Celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at Tucker’s Grove Park, Area 3.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.