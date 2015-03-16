Seasoned Reporter Regina Ruiz Joins The Goddard Company Public Relations

Seasoned television news anchor and reporter Regina Ruiz has joined The Goddard Company Public Relations.

Ruiz brings a wealth of media knowledge to the public relations field. She earned her master’s degree in broadcast journalism from the prestigious Newhouse School of Journalism at Syracuse University.

She continued to master her broadcast media skills from coast to coast as an anchor and reporter. Ruiz has reported and anchored at ABC and CBS network affiliates in New York, California, Nevada and New Mexico. She covered news locally at KEYT in Santa Barbara. Additionally, Ruiz has also worked for NBC Sports in Athens, Greece, for the 2004 Olympics and wrote highlights for ESPN.

“I am thrilled to bring my expertise in media to The Goddard Company and its clients,” Ruiz says. “I look forward to connecting media outlets to some of the best stories."

Ruiz calls the Central Coast home and lives in Carpinteria, where The Goddard Company is based. She is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, where she served as a chapter leader. Her work has been featured at the national level on CNN and ABC NEWS.

The firm, led by President Jennifer Goddard Combs, uses a team approach to generate publicity for its clients through newspapers, magazines, the Internet, radio and television locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

For more information, call 805.565.3990 or click here.