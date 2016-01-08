Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:17 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
Regional Education Leader Jan Clevenger Endorses Porter for Supervisor

By Porter for Supervisor | January 8, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Army veteran and local school board member Bruce Porter has received the endorsement of Jan Clevenger, a lifelong educator and board member for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District.

Elected to the board for SYVUHSD in 2014, Clevenger has dedicated over three decades of her life and career to educating the region’s youth, serving as both a teacher and administrator for the Buellton Union School District and as assistant superintendent of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

As a board member for SYVUHSD, she has made an immediate impact using both her passion and experience to enhance educational opportunities for students.

When asked about her support, Clevenger said, “A leader on education, Bruce has efficiently managed the school district’s budget while maintaining academic standards and expanding vocational opportunities for students.”

As past president of the board for SYVUHSD, Bruce was first elected to the position in 2008. Since that time, he has used his diverse professional experience and financial expertise to not only help the district withstand the fiscal challenges associated with an historic recession but also enhance the educational experience for the district’s students. 

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Porter spent over 25 years with the U.S. Corps of Engineers, retiring with the rank of Colonel in 2001.

During his time with the Corps, Porter commanded organizations that were responsible for protecting the environment and coordinating efforts to cleanup hazardous sites.

Residents and colleagues have also acknowledged Porter’s dedication as a volunteer for numerous organizations, some of which include the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Solvang Rotary Club, Buellton Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Board.

Bruce resides in Santa Ynez with his wife of 30 years, Janette, who is both a registered nurse and local school nurse. They have two daughters and a son, who is serving in the United States Navy.

To learn more about Bruce Porter, visit www.BrucePorter.org.

 
