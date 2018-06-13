Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Regional Rail Panel Backs Commuter Train to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 21, 2018 | 10:17 p.m.

In a vote that was widely expected, the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency (LOSSAN) board of directors unanimously supported a commuter train service from Los Angeles to Goleta, with stops in Ventura, Carpinteria and Goleta.

The service is set to begin April 2, which was previously reported by Noozhawk.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) must still approve the agreement at its March 15 meeting. 

“We are extremely pleased by the LOSSAN board decision today," said SBCAG Executive Director Marjie Kirn. "The work to bring this new passenger rail service to 101 corridor travelers has involved collaboration from many partners over a long period of time.

"SBCAG has been working diligently to deliver on the 'lane and train' strategy envisioned in the 101 in Motion planning effort and promised to the voters in the Measure A Investment Plan for many years. This is a big day to celebrate.”

More than 15,000 people live in Ventura County and drive to their jobs in Santa Barbara County daily, a commute that clogs Highway 101 through Carpinteria and Montecito.

The only train from Ventura County that currently travels to Goleta doesn’t arrive until 10:43 a.m., far too late for employers who typically require workers to arrive at their jobs by 9 a.m. or earlier.

After years of talks and negotiations, Amtrak, Union Pacific, and Ventura and Santa Barbara counties have worked out a deal to retime the train so that it arrives earlier in the day.

SBCAG plans to spend up to $2.5 million of Measure A money to fund the service.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District will provide bus service from the train station to key employment centers in both Santa Barbara in Goleta.

In Santa Barbara, buses will transport riders to the downtown core and Cottage Hospital.

In Goleta, buses will provide service east and west along Hollister Avenue to employment centers, primarily in the Goleta Corporate Park area and in Old Town and the Goleta Cottage Hospital area.

Arrival times on the Northbound (AM) #759

Camarillo: 5:46 a.m.

Oxnard: 5:58 a.m.

Ventura: 6:12 a.m.

Carpinteria: 6:34 a.m.

Santa Barbara: 6:47 a.m.

Goleta: 7:16 a.m.

Departure times on the Southbound (PM) #792

Goleta: 4:25 p.m.

Santa Barbara: 4:40 p.m.

Carpinteria: 4:55 p.m.

Ventura: 5:26 p.m.

Oxnard: 5:40 p.m.

Camarillo: 5:56 p.m.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 