Regional Rail Panel Backs Commuter Train to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

In a vote that was widely expected, the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency (LOSSAN) board of directors unanimously supported a commuter train service from Los Angeles to Goleta, with stops in Ventura, Carpinteria and Goleta.

The service is set to begin April 2, which was previously reported by Noozhawk.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) must still approve the agreement at its March 15 meeting.

“We are extremely pleased by the LOSSAN board decision today," said SBCAG Executive Director Marjie Kirn. "The work to bring this new passenger rail service to 101 corridor travelers has involved collaboration from many partners over a long period of time.

"SBCAG has been working diligently to deliver on the 'lane and train' strategy envisioned in the 101 in Motion planning effort and promised to the voters in the Measure A Investment Plan for many years. This is a big day to celebrate.”

More than 15,000 people live in Ventura County and drive to their jobs in Santa Barbara County daily, a commute that clogs Highway 101 through Carpinteria and Montecito.



The only train from Ventura County that currently travels to Goleta doesn’t arrive until 10:43 a.m., far too late for employers who typically require workers to arrive at their jobs by 9 a.m. or earlier.

After years of talks and negotiations, Amtrak, Union Pacific, and Ventura and Santa Barbara counties have worked out a deal to retime the train so that it arrives earlier in the day.



SBCAG plans to spend up to $2.5 million of Measure A money to fund the service.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District will provide bus service from the train station to key employment centers in both Santa Barbara in Goleta.

In Santa Barbara, buses will transport riders to the downtown core and Cottage Hospital.

In Goleta, buses will provide service east and west along Hollister Avenue to employment centers, primarily in the Goleta Corporate Park area and in Old Town and the Goleta Cottage Hospital area.

Arrival times on the Northbound (AM) #759

Camarillo: 5:46 a.m.

Oxnard: 5:58 a.m.

Ventura: 6:12 a.m.

Carpinteria: 6:34 a.m.

Santa Barbara: 6:47 a.m.

Goleta: 7:16 a.m.

Departure times on the Southbound (PM) #792

Goleta: 4:25 p.m.

Santa Barbara: 4:40 p.m.

Carpinteria: 4:55 p.m.

Ventura: 5:26 p.m.

Oxnard: 5:40 p.m.

Camarillo: 5:56 p.m.

