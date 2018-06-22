Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:07 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Regisration Open for Keiki Bowl Surf Competition

Nobody loses in the first round of this free U14 Surf event

Santa Barbara surfer Lakey Peterson will be master of ceremonies at Lakey Peterson Keiki Bowl. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara surfer Lakey Peterson will be master of ceremonies at Lakey Peterson Keiki Bowl. (Surf Happens Foundation)
By Chris Keet for Surf Happens Foundation | November 8, 2016 | 9:32 p.m.

The Surf Happens Foundation will host the third annual Lakey Peterson Keiki Bowl (LPKB) on Saturday Dec. 17 at Leadbetter Point, Santa Barbara. The Keiki Bowl is a free U14 Surf Competition that employs a unique format where nobody loses in the first round.

The event is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle, goal-setting practices, and community while serving as a pay-it-forward fundraiser for the Surf Happens Foundation.

Lakey Peterson will be on hand as the master of ceremonies administering beach games and activities, pushing kids into waves, and hosting a beach clean-up at 12:30 p.m.

The clean-up will promote the Surf Happens Foundation High Five program of picking up five pieces of trash every time you go to the beach and five simple solutions to reducing pollution and personal carbon handprint.

The nonprofit arm of Surf Happens Surf School, the Surf Happens Foundation, is a registered 501C3, which funds the LPKB through the support of sponsors and generous local donors.

Surf Happens Foundation LPKB Grom Surf League format: After the first-round surfers are separated into two brackets, the main event, and a repercharge division based upon first-round heat placing. Each bracket then runs all the way through to separate finals. All skill levels are welcome.

A special Push in Party division is available for U8 surfers who need assistance catching or surfing on waves. The Push in Party is an expression session with special pro guests, and/or parents or family members pushing them into waves with every participant receiving a trophy.

Presented by Channel Islands Surfboards, Hurley, and Surf Happens Surf School along with contributing sponsors Go Pro, Cliff Bar, Scosche Audio, and Sexwax. The event features a fundraiser raffle and silent auction raising funds for the Surf Happens Foundation.

Registration is open until Dec. 5.

— Chris Keet for Surf Happens Foundation.

 

