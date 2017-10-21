Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:43 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Register by Oct. 23 to Vote in City Election

By Sarah Gorman for city of Santa Barbara | October 21, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

There are 19 days remaining until Election Day in the city of Santa Barbara. The city’s upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, will be a Vote-By-Mail General Municipal Election.

If you are a city of Santa Barbara resident and have not registered to vote, there’s still a little time. The last day to register to vote for this election is Monday, Oct. 23.

Register to vote online through the California Secretary of State’s website www.registertovote.ca.gov.

Voter registration cards are available at the following locations:

» City of Santa Barbara: Santa Barbara City Hall, City Clerk’s Office, 735 Anacapa St.

» County of Santa Barbara: Elections Division, 4440-A Calle Real.

» Various locations throughout the county, including post offices, city and county offices, libraries, banks, DMV, and other public buildings.

If you are a city of Santa Barbara registered voter and have not received your voter packet, contact the City Clerk’s Office, City of Santa Barbara, City Hall, 735 Anacapa St., phone 564-5309.

Election-related information is at www.SBCityVote.org.

— Sarah Gorman for city of Santa Barbara.

 

 

 
