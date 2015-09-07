Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:18 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Register for TSA Pre✓ and Avoid Travel Security Hassle

By Hazel Johns for the Santa Barbara Airport | September 7, 2015 | 11:12 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) has made special arrangements for travelers to enroll in the TSA Pre✓ program starting Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23, 2015 at the Santa Barbara Airport Airline Terminal.

This TSA Pre✓ program allows participating flyers to skip the long lines and speed through airport screening by leaving on their shoes, light jackets and belts and leaving laptops and compliant liquids in carry-on bags.

Over 120 airports have dedicated TSA Pre✓ lanes and 11 airlines participate in the program.

Passengers throughout the region can pre-enroll and schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Remember to select “Santa Barbara” as your location during the enrollment process. When you type in Santa Barbara or your zip code, a menu will appear with Santa Barbara Airport at the top of the list. 

On the day of your appointment, please come to the Santa Barbara Airline Terminal. You will complete the process onsite by being fingerprinted and showing identification that provides proof of citizenship and a photo ID.

If you have a passport, that is all you will need to bring. If you do not have a passport, a current, unexpired driver's license and valid proof of citizenship, such as an original or certified copy of your birth certificate will be required.

Please visit TSA.gov for a complete list of acceptable required documents. 

TSA Pre✓  application fee is $85, and should be paid onsite by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier's check.

Cash and personal checks are not accepted. That's just $17/year to minimize the hassle and restore some of the joys of travel!

Once approved, you will be given a "known traveler number" or KTN, which will be included on all future boarding passes, on any airline, at any participating airports. 

We look forward to bringing you this program. 

— Hazel Johns is the director of the Santa Barbara Airport, the “easy come, easy go” airport.

 
