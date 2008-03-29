Register Online for County Science Fair
Seventh- through 12th-graders invited to 53rd annual science showcase.
By Noozhawk Staff | March 29, 2008 | 8:26 p.m.
Project requirements and judging criteria for the 53rd annual Santa Barbara County Science Fair are now available. Cick here for online registration.
The fair, which will be held April 18 in UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion, is open to students in grades seven to 12. The cost is $15 per student, which includes lunch.
Online registration will run through April 9. Click here to e-mail organizers with questions about the fair.
