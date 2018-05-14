Register to Vote by May 21 for June 5 Primary

THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER TO VOTE IS MONDAY, MAY 21

Extended Office Hours for Eligible Citizens to Register to Vote

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, May 21, to be eligible to vote in the June 5, statewide direct primary election. If a voter has moved or changed his/her name, that individual must update his/her registration by completing a new voter registration form.

On May 7, the Santa Barbara County Elections Office sent ballots out to permanent vote-by-mail voters and voters who live in mail ballot precincts. County Voter Information Guides began mailing on April 27.

If a voter did not receive a ballot her wor she was expecting or a County Voter Information Guide, they are urged to contact the county Elections Office at (800) SBC-VOTE or 805-568-2200 to verify their registration status.

Voters can also verify voter registration at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.

Fire and debris-flow victims may choose to keep their current residence on file if they plan to move back.

Voters may have set up temporary mailing addresses through the U.S. Postal Service; however, the county Elections Office suggests updating their registration with the updated mailing address to ensure they are receiving election mailings, including ballots if they normally receive them by mail.

Voters who are permanent vote-by-mail voter, they may temporarily update their mailing address by using the Notification of Seasonal Address form available on the website http://sbcassessor.com/Elections/Forms.aspx.

Citizens can register online at http://registertovote.ca.gov prior to midnight on May 21 or complete a mail-in voter registration form available at local libraries, post offices or DMV offices. Voter Registration Cards postmarked on or before May 21 will be accepted for the June 5 election.

If a voter is unable to register by the May 21 deadline, they have the choice to register and vote through Election Day using the Conditional Voter Registration option, which allows them to register to vote and vote a provisional ballot.

Conditional Voter Registration is only available in person at one of the election offices listed below.



Three election offices in the county will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 19, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, May 21, for voter registration and ballot issuance. Office locations and regular business hours follow:



Santa Barbara, 4440-A Calle Real

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, except holidays



Lompoc, 401 E. Cypress St., room 102

9 a.m.-noon, and 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, except holidays



Santa Maria, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 134

8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, except holidays

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.