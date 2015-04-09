Registered-Voter Totals Vary Widely in Santa Barbara’s New Election Districts

The system, which will be put to the test this November, was drawn by each district's population size — not eligible voters — in mind

The City of Santa Barbara’s six election districts were drawn with nearly-equal population size but don't have the same number of eligible voters or registered voters.

The City Council recently adopted a final map, and the two districts with a majority of Latino eligible voters have far fewer registered voters and eligible voters (citizens of voting age) than the other four districts.

The number of registered voters per district ranges wildly from 4,350 (in the Westside District #3 of the adopted map) to 10,328 voters (in the Riviera, East San Roque, Eucalyptus Hill District #4), according to 2012 numbers.

District 1, the Eastside, and District 3, the Westside, were intentionally drawn to have a majority population of Latino eligible voters, because of the California Voting Rights Act lawsuit settlement that’s forcing Santa Barbara to switch to district council elections.

Intentional or not, those two districts have far fewer registered voters than the others, according to City Clerk data.

District Citizens of Voting Age Latino Citizens of Voting Age % Registered Voters in 2012 1 8,231 53% 5,735 2 11,335 13% 9,758 3 6,591 50% 4,350 4 11,369 9% 10,328 5 10,718 20% 9,125 6 9,450 19% 7,486 Total 57,694 25% 46,782

The idea of a council member getting elected with several hundred votes is entirely possible in districts with low numbers of registered voters and low turnout. It took more than 6,000 votes to win the 2013 City Council race, which had 38-percent voter turnout among the 46,106 registered voters. The top candidate will win the seat now, not the top three candidates, since each group of voters will only be choosing one council member.

Turnout will play a major role as well. Lawsuit plaintiffs said voter registration efforts will be the “next big thing” to get more neighborhood representation on the City Council.

Because plaintiffs insisted that the two Latino-majority districts be on November’s ballot, those council seats will never be matched up with the mayoral race. It could be significant in this new district system, which was intended to increase neighborhood representation from those areas; Unless there is a city ballot measure, every election with the Latino-majority districts would only engage half of the city, with three of the six council seats up for election.

People have pointed to Latina Councilwoman Cathy Murillo’s election success, and the good showing by Eastside candidate Megan Diaz Alley in 2013, as arguments against the need for district elections.

“I’ve always said that a good, qualified, intelligent, friendly Latino candidate can get elected,” Murillo said in response. “I’m so glad that voters liked me and trusted me and got me in there, but that’s going to hold true even in districts and I think it would have worked at large as well.”

Murillo was elected in 2011 with more than 8,000 votes and a campaign that spent more than $80,000.

Lawsuit plaintiffs wanted to make running for council more accessible and succeeding in lowering the number of signatures required to get on the ballot. The settlement changes the requirement: Council candidates need 50 signatures from registered voters in their district, or 100 citywide, which was the previous rule.

Plaintiff Frank Banales believes the district system will make council races more affordable as well, with a smaller area to campaign door-to-door. There are a lot of thoughts on that, since anyone who wants to buy advertising on the radio or television would have to pay the same amount of money to reach fewer voters.

The question of whether Santa Barbara has racially-polarized voting was never answered by the settlement agreement, but a study of past precinct results shows that neighborhoods did vote differently in the last council election.

Eastside candidate Diaz Alley ranked fifth among the 2013 council candidates but actually beat Councilman Frank Hotchkiss — who was elected — in several precincts. Most of those precincts had some of the lowest turnout rates in the city, according to city election data.

For the 2013 city election, turnout by precinct ranged from 50.41 percent — in the neighborhoods of Hidden Valley, Campanil and Bel Air — to 27.98 percent for the precinct that lines the waterfront and East Beach.

The five precincts with the highest turnout in 2013 awarded the most votes to Bendy White, Gregg Hart and Frank Hotchkiss as council members, who were elected.

Notably, several of the precincts with low turnout awarded more votes to candidates Diaz Alley and/or David Landecker than to Hotchkiss, including precincts in the Westside, Lower Westside, Oak Park and Eastside neighborhoods.

The district election system will be put to the test this November.

Three council seats will be on the ballot, including the Eastside and Westside districts designed to have a majority population of Latino eligible voters. City Attorney Ariel Calonne has said the Mesa district, where Councilman Randy Rowse lives, will probably be on this fall’s ballot for continuity, since Rowse is up for re-election this year.

“Rowse’s has to be decided on by the council and I think because of his interest as an incumbent I’m almost certain council will authorize the Mesa district,” Calonne said.

Murillo is expected to run for re-election in her Westside district but the Eastside seat will be open, since Dale Francisco termed out and doesn’t live within those boundaries.

Banales said he and others are encouraging plaintiff Jacqueline Inda to run for the Eastside seat, but she has not announced anything.

For November 2017’s race, Councilmen Hotchkiss and White are both termed out and Councilman Hart can only run for re-election in the district where he lives. He’ll have to move if he wants a second term, since he lives in the Mesa district and that seat will be filled this year.

Schneider will also be out of office due to term limits. She announced Wednesday that she is entering the race for California’s 24th Congressional district seat. The seat is currently held by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, who said she will not run for re-election.

So, by 2018, everyone on the City Council will have been elected in this district system.

