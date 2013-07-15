Registration Closes Friday for Shooting Star Summer Basketball Camp

Santa Barbara’s Julyan Stone, a graduate of Dos Pueblos High School and now signed to the NBA Toronto Raptors, will join UCSB alum Orlando Johnson of the Indiana Pacers and fellow UCSB alum James Nunnally of the Bakersfield Jam for the first-ever Shooting Star Summer Youth Basketball Camp to be held at Bishop Diego High School starting next Monday, July 22.

The last day to register is this Friday, July 19, for the camp running July 22-24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunch provided by Subway and Frito Lay.

Shooting Star Basketball Camp will teach athletes competitive drills and skills to improve fundamentals (shooting, passing, dribbling and rebounding), as well as how to become team-oriented basketball players with NBA tips and most of all having fun!

The camp will also include a meet-and-greet barbecue for all participants on July 24 with opportunities for pictures and autograph signings.

The camp is sponsored by Nike, Frito Lay, Propel, Gatorade and Subway.

For more information or to register, click here or call 805.203.6750.

— Marisa Philips represents Shooting Star Basketball Camp.