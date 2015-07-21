Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:57 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Registration Continues at Hancock for Fall Classes in the Lompoc Valley

By Stefanie Aye | July 21, 2015

Registration is under way at Allan Hancock College for a wide selection of credit classes in the Lompoc Valley this fall.

The schedule includes more than 120 classes offered at the Lompoc Valley Center, with six more at the Vandenberg Air Force Base (VAFB) Center. 

Fall classes begin the week of August 17.

 

Among the classes that are being offered at the Lompoc Valley Center are accounting, administration of justice, agribusiness, anthropology, business, drama, economics, early childhood studies, emergency medical services, English, environmental technology, film, food science and nutrition, history, humanities, math, paralegal studies, Spanish and more.

The courses include nearly 60 evening options.
 
A total of 23 degrees and 17 certificates can be completed entirely at the Lompoc Valley Center without leaving town.
 
Three of the classes at the VAFB Center are being offered as Saturday-only classes and include art appreciation (ART 101), business organization and management (BUS 104) and public speaking (SPCH 101).

Classes at Lompoc Valley Center and VAFB Center are open to everyone.
 
Details about Lompoc Valley fall classes, as well as the over 1,000 classes offered at the Santa Maria campus, online and in the Santa Ynez Valley, are available at www.hancockcollege.edu.

Click the "Class Search" link on the home page and then search by location. Class Search provides real-time information available 24/7. For details about a specific class, click its blue CRN.
 
To register online, visit www.hancockcollege.edu and click "Apply and Register."

All California residents pay a $46-per-credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $19 health fee. Other minimal fees may apply.
 
Financial aid is still available. To see if you qualify, contact the Santa Maria campus financial aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200 or [email protected]

More than 60 percent of Hancock students receive financial assistance every year. 
 
While supplies last, print copies of the Fall 2015 Schedule at a Glance, which contains a basic listing of fall credit classes available at the time of publication, are available at all college sites and local public libraries.

Students must still access the online Class Search to obtain the details they will need in order to plan their fall class schedule.
 
First-time students must complete the online New Student Orientation and take the START placement test before registering.

For more information on these steps, call the Santa Maria counseling office at 805.922.6966 x3293 or click “Apply and Register” on the Allan Hancock College home page. 
 
For more registration information, call the Admissions & Records office at 805.922.6966 x3248. The toll free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 1.866.342.5242 x3248.

—Stefanie Aye is the Public Affairs & Publications Technician for Allan Hancock College.

