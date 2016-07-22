Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:08 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Registration Continues for Fall Classes at Allan Hancock College

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | July 22, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

There is still time to register for some of the nearly 1,000 classes available at Allan Hancock College during the fall semester. These include more than 600 classes at the Santa Maria campus, 120 at Lompoc Valley Center and 160 online. Fall classes begin the week of Aug. 22.

Hancock also offers Saturday-only classes at the Vandenberg Air Force Base (VAFB) Center in addition to the regular weekday courses. These Saturday classes include six-week courses in art appreciation (ART 101) and executive leadership (BUS 387) as well as an eight-week course in public speaking (SPCH 101). Classes at the VAFB Center are open to the public.

Registration for all Allan Hancock College classes is available around the clock via the myHancock portal linked in the upper right section of the college’s home page at www.hancockcollege.edu. Log in to the portal, select the Student tab, then click Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes in the My Registration channel. 

For many classes that begin Aug. 22, the online registration deadline is Aug. 21. For a specific class registration deadline, visit the college website’s home page, click Class Search and then click the blue CRN for the class in which you wish to register.

Class Search also provides the most up-to-the minute information students need to register for credit classes as well as Community Education (Spectrum) classes.

First-time students must attend a new student orientation and take the START placement test before registering. For more information on these steps, call the Santa Maria counseling office at 805.922.6966 x3293 or click Apply and Register on the Allan Hancock College home page. 

Students who need computer access to register may use the college computers available during operating hours at the Santa Maria campus Admissions & Records office in building A and at the Lompoc Valley Center Learning Resources Center (library).

The Solvang and Vandenberg AFB center’s administration offices also have computers available for students to access online registration.

All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $19 health fee. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for the Student Center fee. Other minimal fees may apply.

Financial aid is available. To see if you qualify, contact the Santa Maria campus financial aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200 or [email protected]

For registration information, call 805.922.6966 x3248 (toll free in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties) or 1.866.DIAL AHC (342.5242 x3248).

Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.

 
