Registration Continues for Hancock’s Fall Classes

There is still time to register for some of the 850 classes available at Allan Hancock College during the fall semester which begins the week of Aug. 22.

Classes include nearly 600 at the Santa Maria campus, 105 at Lompoc Valley Center and more than 150 online.



Hancock also offers Saturday-only classes at the Vandenberg Air Force Base Center, in addition to the regular weekday courses.

Saturday classes include six-week courses in Business Organization and Management (BUS 104) and Customer Service: Series (BUS 389). Classes at the VAFB Center are open to the public.

Learning more about basic math skills, preparing for the GED and discovering chemistry in the kitchen are just a few of the classes available to take this summer through Hancock’s Community Education Department.

To view the full schedule of classes, visit www.hancockcollege.edu; click Class Search then select Summer 2017 and Community Education. Some courses are fee-based. For more information, call 922-6996 ext. 3209.

Registration for all Hancock College classes is available around the clock via the myHancock portal linked in the upper right section of the college’s home page at www.hancockcollege.edu.

Log in to the portal, select the Student tab, then click Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes in the My Registration channel.



For many credit classes that begin Aug. 21, the online registration deadline is Aug. 20. For a specific class registration deadline, visit the college website’s home page; click Class Search and then click the blue CRN for the class in which you wish to register.



First-time students must attend a new student orientation and take the START placement test before registering. For more on these steps, call the Santa Maria counseling office, 922-6966 ext. 3293 or click Apply and Register on the Hancock home page.



Students who need computer access to register may use the college computers available during operating hours at the Santa Maria campus Admissions & Records office in building A and at the Lompoc Valley Center Learning Resources Center.

The Solvang and Vandenberg AFB center’s administration offices also have computers available for students to access online registration.



All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $19 health fee. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for the Student Center fee. Other minimal fees may apply.



Financial aid is available. To see if you qualify, contact the Santa Maria campus financial aid office, 922-6966 ext. 3200, or [email protected]

— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.