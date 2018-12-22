Registration Continues for Spring Classes at Allan Hancock College

Registration for spring classes at Allan Hancock College’s Santa Maria campus is under way with nearly 900 courses still available. Many classes begin the week of Jan. 22, and registration will continue until Jan. 21.

Students will be able to fulfill their general -ducation requirements with the options available, and gain hands-on experience in semester-length and eight-week courses, including those in auto body, accounting, art, chemistry, law enforcement, music, and others.

Spring classes are offered at the Lompoc Valley, Vandenberg AFB and Santa Ynez Valley centers, and online.



A number of eight-week classes begin Jan. 22 or Mar. 25. Dozens of short-term classes (less than eight weeks) begin throughout the semester. Shorter courses are offered in such areas as agribusiness, health education, global studies, sociology, speech communication, and welding technology.

“For some students, the eight-week time frame fits their schedules better,” said Nohemy Ornelas, vice president of student services. “Others enroll in eight-week classes because they enjoy the intensity and focus of the shorter courses.”

To view all winter and spring classes, visit the AHC website www.hancockcollege.edu and click the Class Search link on the homepage. Search options include subject, location, instructor, number of credits, and more.

Registration for all Allan Hancock College classes is available around the clock via the myHancock portal linked in the upper right section of the college’s homepage, www.hancockcollege.edu. Log in to the portal, select Students, then Registration/Add/Drop, located in the registration section.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college before registering for classes. To access the online admission application from the website homepage, select the Apply & Register link, then find the appropriate application.

Enrollment fee for California residents is $46 a unit (typical three-unit class is $138). Other minimal fees apply. For registration information, call 805-922-6966 or toll free 1-866-342-5242 ext. 3248.

— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.