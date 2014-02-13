Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:00 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Registration to Begin for Kindergarten, Transitional Kindergarten at Santa Maria-Bonita Schools

By Maggie White for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District | February 13, 2014 | 1:32 p.m.

Kindergarten registration for schools in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District will begin next Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Registration will also take place for a  program called transitional kindergarten for children who are slightly younger. Through a new state law, children who will turn 5 years old between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 of this year can be registered for transitional kindergarten.

Children who turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible for regular kindergarten in the upcoming 2014-15 school year.

Early registration for kindergarten and transitional kindergarten is advised. Registration will take place at all elementary schools from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Parents should register at an elementary school close to their home and provide their home address to the office staff. The office staff will be able to tell parents which school their child will attend next year. Translation and assistance for Spanish-speaking parents is available.

Registering early will help parents ensure a place for their child at their neighborhood school. Kindergarten classes have a maximum number of students allowed by the state. Students who are registered late may not be able to attend the school closest to their home if classes are full.

To register for kindergarten or transitional kindergarten, parents must provide proof of address (such as a utility bill), legal proof of the child’s age (such as a birth certificate) and the child’s complete immunization records. State law requires that children have a chickenpox vaccine in order to enter kindergarten. DTaP (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus), polio, Hepatitis B and MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) immunizations are required for school entry.

Call an elementary school or the Santa Maria-Bonita School District at 805.928.1783 for more information about kindergarten and transitional kindergarten registration.

— Maggie White is a public information officer for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

